The Blue Mountain Young Life Dessert Banquet benefit raised more than $4,000 and added several new monthly donors, said BMYL Area Director Jonathan Gutierrez.
“Although we haven’t met our goal of $30,000 yet, we are extremely grateful and thankful. Many folks have pledged to give to Blue Mountain Young Life within the next few months, and I am hopeful and expectant that we will move closer to our goal. We serve a great God, and we know He will continue to provide,” Gutierrez said.
After the night of the banquet in November, Gutierrez said people have asked how they can be involved, including one new volunteer leader and two more potential leaders.
Help is always welcomed and needed. To become a leader or support Young Life, contact Gutierrez at 509-619-8930 or jonathan.bmyl@gmail.com or bluemtnyounglife@gmail.com.
BMYL is included for donations in the Valley Giving Guide at bit.ly/3WiAwir. Donations made by the end of the year through that site will receive a percentage match and make BMYL eligible for weekly monetary prizes.
“We have started to build momentum in the schools and reaching kids, but we need more support to continue going to our local schools, meeting kids where they're at and bringing the love of Jesus wherever kids are,” Gutierrez said.
“We hope to increase club to twice a month and provide food to feed the kids. We want to have special events during and after school, like trivia contests and games for the kids during their lunch period. We also have plans to take groups of middle schoolers sledding on the weekends and many more adventures."
Financial contributions may also be made to Blue Mountain Young Life, P.O. Box 3131, Walla Walla WA 99362.
The worldwide organization was founded in 1941 and came to the Walla Walla Valley 52 years ago.
