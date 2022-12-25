"The Nutcracker" is a veritable confection of lilting, soaring music and a colorful visual feast of magical fantasies.
Performances of "The Nutcracker" have been a winter tradition for Walla Wallans for many decades — except for the unwelcome COVID-19 interruption starting in early 2020.
Producer and director Idalee Hutson-Fish said The Dance Center of Walla Walla, which she founded, will present "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7 in Cordiner Hall, 46 S. Park St., on the Whitman College campus.
Tickets are on sale now at thedancecenterofwallawalla.com or at the door — $45 for reserve seating, $35 for general and $20 for students and seniors.
“This will be our first live performance back at Cordiner Hall in three years, and we are very excited to bring the magic back to the Walla Walla community,” Hutson-Fish said.
With music from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the tale is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," in which a girl befriends a nutcracker that magically comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King.
Special guest artists are American Ballet Theater’s Rachel Richardson as Sugar Plum and Eugene Ballet’s Mark Tucker as Cavalier.
Eugene (Oregon) Ballet Company is providing the professional scenery.
Auditions were held in September for the show, which features about 40 dancers/actors in its cast.
Choreography is by Caleb Leitch, Hutson-Fish and Anna Lantz.
The story of Clara and her Nutcracker unfolds during the classic ballet. Lead performers include Elowyn Kaup as Clara. Isaiah Ruybalid brings Nutcracker to life, battles evil rodents, then waltzes Clara though swirling snow before joining Sugar Plum and Cavalier in the Kingdom of Sweets. Highlights are Coffee, Chocolate, Tea, Marzipan, romping Polichinelles and Candy Canes. The Waltzing of the Flowers, with Amanda Gallaway as Dew Drop, precedes Sugar Plum and Cavalier’s dramatic pas de deux.
Only Clara’s mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer, portrayed by Tyson Kaup, knows for sure whether the event is just a dream.
“The fabulous music of Tchaikovsky and the beauty of live ballet combine to create a living art form that is difficult to forget,” Hutson-Fish said.
“We seek to inspire the soul as well as the body through the art of ballet. We want our dancers to 'dance from the inside out,'" she said.
Sponsors include Walla Walla Summer Theater Group, Integrity Design and Copyworks, Katie and Kellen Kline, Alexandra Communications, Tom and Cheryl Hodgins and Charlie Miller and guest artists are sponsored by Mark Lawless. Funds for the new angel costumes are from cider/hot chocolate sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.