Kiwanis Club of Walla Walla awarded three $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors on July 5 at Pioneer United Methodist Church, said Kiwanian Don Gibbard in a release.
Recipients are Megan Foertsch and Shea Kasenga of College Place High School and Hadley Beechinor of DeSales High School.
Foertsch plans to major in mathematics and minor in leadership at Whitworth University. “My plan is to get a master’s in education, and I hope to become a high school math teacher,” she said.
She’s also considering attaining administration credentials once she has classroom teaching experience. A strong sports enthusiast, she played on the high school volleyball, basketball and golf teams and enjoys working out in her free time.
She was president of Key Club for two years, an ASB class vice president and ambassador, a member of National Honor Society and received an All Sports Season-Scholar Athlete award.
Kasenga will begin an undergraduate degree in communicative science disorders at the University of Montana this fall. She then wants to pursue a master’s degree program in speech and language pathology.
“With this knowledge, I will be able to work with young kids, to help them improve their speech and language skills. I see a career with young kids as extremely rewarding, and (it) will be my way of contributing and giving back to the community I am living in,” Kasenga said.
She’s volunteered at Davis Elementary School in the life skills classroom, helping many different special needs children learn and develop fine motor skills, simple everyday life tasks and social skills.
“The joy these kids have brought me is the main reason I am planning to pursue a career with young kids just like them,” she said.
Kasenga was a member or and helped with many College Place Key Club service projects. She was a four-year class representative or officer with ASB and a member of the National Honor Society. She was nominated in 2021 and inducted into the American Association of University Women for academic achievement in science and math.
Beechinor graduated as valedictorian of her class. She is an accomplished violinist who has served as concertmaster of the Sun Valley Music Institute Orchestra and also of the Walla Walla Symphony Youth Orchestra. She served as ASB president, captain of the Knowledge Bowl Team and president of the National Honor Society.
Throughout high school, she took on multiple volunteering roles, such as blood drive coordinator in conjunction with the Red Cross and the volunteer coordinator at United Way of the Blue Mountains.
She said her career goals in agriculture have been fostered by a lifetime of experience helping on her family’s active farm and as a member of 4-H and FFA. Throughout the years, she’s shown steers and lambs at the Walla Walla Fair, and competed in livestock judging.
During summers she is a combine driver on the farm’s harvest crew. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, hiking and hunting. This fall, she plans to double major in agriculture economics and animal science, with a concentration in commodity marketing at the University of Idaho.
The club is celebrating 100 years of service to the Walla Walla Valley in 2022. Kiwanis has raised funds and awarded scholarship to deserving high school seniors for nearly 70 years, Gibbard said.
A committee of club members solicit applications from area high schools each spring and review the applications for presentation to the local club. Various fundraisers are employed to raise the necessary dollars for local projects and scholarships, he said.
The club recently hosted a yard sale and applies all the funds to its projects. Every couple of years, members host a comedy night and have sponsored a Fly-N-Dine raffle to raise money for projects.
Kiwanis meets monthly for lunch at noon on the first and third Tuesdays at Pioneer United Methodist Church, 209 E. Birch St.
Current officers are President Daylan Gibbard, President Designate John Lorhmann, Treasurer Tom Nollette and Secretary Nonda Gibbard.
Additional club details are at wallawallakiwanis.org or on Facebook at Walla Walla Kiwanis or @wallawallakiwanis.
