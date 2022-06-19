Tiffani Carrillo received a $1,000 St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Scholarship as part of the church congregation’s outreach program.
Sandra Blackaby with St. Paul’s made the announcement at the Walla Walla High School Latino Club’s June 2 meeting.
A Wa-Hi senior, Carrillo has participated in Latino Club since her freshman year and has been involved in activities at the Walla Walla County Fair, the American Association of University Women Walla Walla Branch Book Sale set up and other service projects, and the Skyline Adventures/Ski Bluewood Program.
Carrillo wants to be an elementary school teacher, said Latino Club adviser Bill Erickson.
She plans to attend Walla Walla Community College and finish her degree at Washington State University, Tri-Cities.
Blackaby said the scholarship is renewable for up to five years as Carrillo progresses through her college education. This is the second year St. Paul’s has provided a scholarship to a member of the Wa-Hi Latino Club. Perla Olmos-Alfaro received the scholarship in 2021.
— Annie Charnley Eveland
