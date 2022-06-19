June Preston of the Walla Walla and Waitsburg Prestons and one of the last child film stars from the 1930s and 1940s, a true legacy of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died May 11, 2022, at 93. She had battled dementia and had lived in a Montclair, New Jersey, nursing home.
A private service and burial were at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.
Preston’s daughter, Sabrina Pires, said her mother’s grandfather Platt Preston was one of the Preston Brothers who were important to Walla Walla/Waitsburg’s history. June Preston’s father, Platt Walter Preston Sr., had the Preston-Schaefer Mill and a construction company that built many homes in Seattle in the 1940s and Preston Hall, Preston Park, Preston Avenue and more.
BonnieBuilders was named after Preston Sr.’s wife Bonnie.
June Preston became a world-renowned opera singer who sang in lead roles opposite greats such as Jan Peerce, Nicola Moscona and Salvatore Baccaloni of New York’s Metropolitan Opera
“She moved to Seattle at age 14 and was discovered by Seattle’s beloved German conductor, Gustav Stern, who established the Opera Guild, Seattle Symphony Orchestra, which June Preston performed with many of times in her youth. Stern was her vocal coach and teacher at Seattle University where she studied under his guidance and prepared her for her career in opera,” Pires said.
She appeared in “It Happened One Night,” “Christmas in July” and “The Strawberry Blonde.”
Mike Barnes, in the The Hollywood Reporter, on May 17, 2022, reported the popular child actress “appeared in films directed by Frank Capra, Preston Sturges, Ernst Lubitsch and Raoul Walsh.”
She was born in Glendale, California, on Dec. 29, 1928. At age 3 she was spotted on the RKO studio lot and signed to a seven-year contract.
Her screen debut was as the daughter of Hilda Vaughn’s Mrs. Blewett in RKO’s “Anne of Green Gables,” 1934. She appeared in a handful of other films that year, including Capra’s “It Happened One Night,” which won the top five Oscars, including best picture.
She trained at Meglin Dance Studio in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, sang, danced and acted in short films like “Our Gang Follies of 1938” and on radio shows and was a regular at the Wadsworth Theatre in West L.A., Barnes reported.
She was a “rival” of Shirley Temple and a child star peer of Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Jane Withers, Virginia Grey and Ann Miller.
At 9 she re-signed at RKO but often on loan to other studios and worked with Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy in “Maytime” 1937 at MGM; with Dick Powell and Ellen Drew in Sturges’ “Christmas in July” 1940 at Paramount; with James Cagney and Olivia de Havilland in Walsh’s “The Strawberry Blonde,” 1941 at Warner Bros.; with W.C. Fields in “Never Give a Sucker an Even Break” 1941 at Universal; and with Gene Tierney and Don Ameche in Lubitsch’s “Heaven Can Wait” 1943 at Fox.
Dolls, toys, apparel and accessories of all kinds came out in her name with merchandising contracts, including “June Preston Frocks.”
Her final feature was playing Ann Rutherford‘s daughter in “Happy Land” 1943.
Two years after graduating in 1947 from West Seattle High School she began touring. At age 24 in 1952, she debuted with the Metropolitan Opera on a South American tour in the leading role of Mimi in “La Boheme” opposite Peerce.
“During the next decade, Preston performed in the world’s most prestigious opera houses and with symphony orchestras in the U.S., Europe and Central and South America,” Barnes reported.
Entertainment columnist Walter Winchell admired Preston, a soprano with a five-octave range who was nicknamed the “Golden Voice.”
While on tour she met Belgian concert violinist Saul Höuben. They wed in 1963 and she retired from touring to raise her daughter.
The West Seattle High School inducted Preston into its Hall of Fame In 1996. President George and wife Barbara Bush sent her a note of congratulations.
Survivors also include her daughter and son-in-law, John; and sister Lita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.