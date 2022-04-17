Gov. Jay Inslee on March 16 reappointed Walla Wallan Lawson Knight to a second four-year term on the Developmental Disability Endowment Trust Fund.
Knight said his interest in the endowment fund stems in part from being a parent of a child with Down syndrome.
A previous executive director of Blue Mountain Community Foundation, Knight has experience in endowment management and trust administration.
A financial advisor in Walla Walla, Knight said he’s been involved in matters of finance from 1993, when as president of the Oregon State University Student Foundation, he was appointed as a student representative to the OSU Foundation’s investment committee.
“My role is to help make sure the (DDETF) continues to do a great job. We also educate and encourage people who are eligible to participate.
“At our board meetings, I’m amazed at what the trust pays for from funerals to dental implants to Disney vacations. It’s meant to help make sure a trust beneficiary can live a life like people without disabilities and not risk losing important benefits that are based on means,” Knight said.
He and his wife, Cyndy, are the parents of three daughters. He is a graduate of Oregon State University and the University of Lyon, France.
The governor makes announcements about boards and commissions appointments on a monthly basis as members’ terms expire and new members join. Members receive $50 per meeting travel per diem and respite/child care.
“One of only a handful of such programs in the United States, the trust serves as a place to put money for people with disabilities and those that love them while preserving eligibility for state and federal benefits. Contributions are pooled and invested by the State Investment Board. Managed daily from the Department of Commerce, DDETF is governed by a group of governor-appointed volunteers comprised of parents, advocates and professionals,” Knight said.
Boards and commissions give Washingtonians a voice in government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
“The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all,” according to a release from the governor’s office.
