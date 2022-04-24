I’d slept soundly. I’d dreamed of growing a bumper crop of Pop Tarts and having a debate over hay quality with Mr. Ed the talking horse. I’d won the wrestling match with my significant other, Wonder, for covers
Still, I awoke the next morning at 5 a.m. — who needs alarm clocks? — with a severe pain in my upper back.
Sound familiar?
Boomers are at the stage of life when their backs go out more than they do. We don’t have to do the Twist, get bucked off Mr. Ed or have a ski jumping accident as on the “Wide World of Sports” TV show to suffer injury.
One day we’ll be fine. The sun will be shining, we will be whistling the “Na, Na, Na, I’m Retired Song.”
The next day, without having run our knee into a coffee table or tripped on a crack in the sidewalk and done a face plant, we’ll wake up as injured as a villain in a John Wayne movie.
For those of us still trying to work five days a week, that’s challenging. Four days we’ll be fine. The fifth we’ll crawl into work in agony, and concerned co-workers will ask if we were in a car crash or got beat up by group of Elvis Presley impersonators.
Just woke up hurting, we’ll say.
After age 60, we’ll want — need — to call in sick with some mystery pain at least one day a week, and who besides the Federal Bureau of Let’s Land on the Moon Again gets 50 sick days a year.
Pain is no joke. Some people suffer chronic pain. It’s their lifelong companion, like Lassie except not happy to see them.
Most pain, though, is temporary. It sticks around a while, like relatives who visit for a weekend and stay a month and eat all your Lucky Charms.
Fortunately, like shag carpet and Space Food Sticks, pain is temporary. It often leaves as mysteriously as it arrives.
You’ll shuffle around for several days wincing with every step, barely able to brush your teeth, comb your hair, hold a spoon or rearrange your Hula Hoop collection. You’ll gulp down aspirin and smear on pain cream and become best buds with a heating pad and old episodes of the TV show “McHale’s Navy.”
You’ll beg your significant other, if you have one, for a massage, and spend several hours under a hot shower until you emerge a wrinkled prune.
You’ll consult Dr. Google. You’ll learn about sprains and strains, poor posture and how dumb it is to look downward at your Smartphone until you are fossilized.
Being an old Hippy-chondriac, I am frequently in pain and think worse case scenarios. When I can’t figure out the cause, I get almost as scared as when watching the health-care minute on the nightly TV news sponsored by billion-dollar pharmaceutical companies.
Fortunately, though, most of us soon see an end to the madness. A week or two goes by. One morning we’ll wake up having won the wrestling match for covers and, even better, feeling like a shiny new penny. The birds will be singing, the sun will feel warm on our shoulders, the neighbors will smile and wave like they are on the “Leave It to Beaver” TV show and we’ll wave back without going into spasms.
When we reach 60 and better, we are prime candidates for mystery pain. Our backs will go out while we stay home watching “The Lone Ranger.” Pain is nature’s way of telling us we’re still alive.
