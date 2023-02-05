For the first months of retirement, the hippie-chondriac basked in a do-nothing glow.
Every day was Blursday.
Rising whenever he wanted was great. Falling asleep whenever he wanted was awesome — except in the post office line.
Soon, though, the hippie-chondriac became bored — and worried sick about getting old and fat. The stream of TV pharmaceutical ads flooded him with anxiety. For every ache or pain, he thought, “That’s it. I’m a goner.”
Selling classic toys for 40 years had been a joy. He sold Frisbees and Super Balls for the Wham-O Corporation. Easy-Bake and Suzy Homemaker ovens. Hula Hoops and Ken dolls. Matchbox Hot Wheels cars and truckloads of Slinkies. Kickballs and Lawn Darts, pea shooters, 10-cent balsa gliders, yo-yos and enough skates to launch a roller derby league.
It was the easiest job in the world.
But what to do now for boredom. He had always enjoyed board games, from chess and checkers to Monopoly and Risk, from Scrabble to Battleship and Clue.
One Blursday, he grabbed a piece of cardboard and a marking pen and designed his own game.
“I’ll call it Bored,” he said, laughing.
The next week he took the game to the senior center. Friends Tom, Bob and Mary Helen agreed to give Bored a try.
Each player chose a token borrowed from the hippie-chondriac’s Clue game.
Bob chose rope.
“Better to hang myself with,” he joked.
Mary Helen chose candlestick, the hippie-chondriac chose dagger and Tom, a retired auto mechanic, chose wrench.
Starting from “home,” they rolled dice and moved around the board.
The hippie-chondriac explained how the game worked.
“Land on positive activities for a retiree, you skip ahead,” he said. “Self-sabotaging activities, you fall back.
“You skip ahead a space for sleep seven hours, work out alone, start an indoor garden,” he said.
“Advance five spaces for walk a pet, eat lunch at the senior center, do yoga, garden outdoors, read a book.”
“I tried yoga once,” Bob said. “Turned me into a human pretzel.”
The hippie-chondriac rolled his eyes. “Advance 10 spaces for deliver Meals on Wheels, join a book club, work out with a partner, take a class.”
“So what sends you backward?” Mary Helen asked.
“You lose a space for watch TV more than three hours, sleep less than five hours, eat after 9 p.m.,” the hippie-chondriac said. “Lose five spaces for sit all day or eat to the point of acid reflux.”
“That would be me,” Tom said.
“You lose 10 spaces,” the hippie-chondriac continued, “for eating excessive doughnuts, drinking and smoking too much, or watching ‘news talk shows’ for more than one hour.”
“They want you afraid of your own shadow,” Mary Helen observed. “Fear is no way to live — especially if you’re 29, like me.”
The game proved a hit. Tom and Mary Helen zoomed around the board, with Mary Helen winning for landing on book club.
“No fair,” Tom said. “I only got five points for reading a book. But hey, it was a Spider-Man comic book.”
“Good game,” Mary Helen said, giving Tom a high five and nearly throwing out her arm. “Let’s play again soon.”
The hippie-chondriac was delighted. Beat spending all day watching pharmaceutical ads.
