For many boomers, rock around the clock has become limp around the block.
Some of us have even become couch potatoes.
The spud lifestyle, though, has a downside. In one of the most ignored recommendations of all time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises 150 minutes a week of moderate activity. Eating Cheetos, alas, doesn’t qualify.
Being a contrarian, I am on board with the CDC. My favorite coach, basketball legend John Wooden, after a heart attack in his early 60s, took up walking five miles a day and left aches and pains in the dust. His bones were as strong as a Bill Walton dunk. Coach lived to 98.
What’s more, a 76-year-old reader of my column, Happy Trails, asked about a hike up East Moraine at Wallowa Lake and said she should have no trouble because she walks five miles a day.
In a moment of insanity, I decided to join the 5 Club. You might want to, too.
When COVID-19 struck, I began to work remotely and took up walking. I started modestly. Gradually I walked faster until I began jogging to avoid a face-plant.
Now, several years later, I am ready for bigger challenges. I figure a five-mile walk-jog daily will prepare me for Happy Trails hiking opportunities, everything short of outrunning bears and cougars.
On my daily walk-jog I pick up trash — everything that is not toxic. Whether on trail or in town, I want to leave places I visit better than I found them.
In retirement, most of us struggle financially. Health becomes our new wealth.
Membership in the 5 Club is free. If you want to join, start slowly. To be sure exercise is right for you, check with your personal doctor, or your impersonal one.
Start by walking one lap. Then two. Gradually build strength in your heart and joints.
Membership doesn’t have to mean covering five miles daily. It might mean walking around the block five times or rising from your chair five times. You’re a member if you get your couch-potato bones up and move.
Admittedly, not all Boomers can jog. Knees, hips, backs may raise a ruckus.
I’m one of the lucky ones. I ran cross country in high school and at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. Not fast. All my friends were faster. But then I was a javelin thrower in the spring and wasn’t 6-feet tall and 135 pounds dripping wet.
At one junior college cross country race I even got passed by a cross-training wrestler.
When I “ran” a marathon, in my early 30s, even though I had trained appropriately short of giving up potatoes and gravy, the medical charts called my height-weight ratio borderline obese.
Then 30 years passed. I walked the golf course, rode bicycle and drank a lake of beer.
I gained 50 pounds. I wasn’t sure my knees or legs would survive jogging.
But they did. My success was part physical, part mental. Physically, I started by walking slug pace and gradually worked up to jogging turtle pace.
Mentally, I left behind the high school athlete ego. It’s OK when young people on the track fly by. Few of us will be as fast as we were in high school, or as good looking.
You’re welcome to join the 5 Club. We might not live as long as Coach Wooden. For the days we have, though, we can feel better — and maybe even outrun slugs.
