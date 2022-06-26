George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, included four students from the Union-Bulletin circulation area on its spring 2022 semester dean’s list.
Receiving recognition for academic scholarship are:
College Place: Nathan Treadway, senior, kinesiology.
Milton Freewater: Dylan Quist-Knopf, junior, management.
Walla Walla: Emmalee Johnson, junior, Spanish and communication; Ryan Watilo, senior, exercise science.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.
George Fox University is classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon.
