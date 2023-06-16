Peggy Lightbody's house is brimming with an abundance of vibrant houseplants that she has avidly collected and nurtured over time.
She has plants in every room, ranging in size and color. Some are suspended in the air, with long trailing vines hanging down from the ceiling, while others branch out from their colorful glazed pots. She even has cuttings of plants that are rooting in water.
Lightbody seemingly has the magic touch when it comes to propagating plants and bringing them back from the dead.
"I love plants and I love staying busy," she said. "It makes me so happy."
When she's not trying to sneak more plants into her home past her husband, she's hanging out with her two canine companions, Sassy and Maggie.
But what could possibly bring together her love for both animals and plants? A houseplant sale, organized by Lightbody, where every single penny earned will be dedicated to supporting the Blue Mountain Humane Society.
The plant sale is an independent initiative led by Lightbody, with all proceeds donated to the BMHS. It is not an official BMHS event, but she does hope the funding will benefit the welfare of animals in need.
Blue Star ferns, snake plants, spider plants, peperomia plants and more have all been propagated and growing in Lightbody's home in preparation for the event. She said she has spent countless hours watering, repotting and caring for the plants for almost a year.
"It's an everyday thing," she said. "I've spent so much time with the plants, but I love it."
This year's sale will have a number of raffle prizes that Lightbody has been collecting for a year. A massive trailing sweet potato plant, which was donated by Flower Farm in Tri-Cities is the star of the show in terms of prizes. Baskets filled with local donations such as Klickers Strawberry Preserves, bottles of wine and dog and cat baskets from Wags to Whiskers will be raffled as well.
Lightbody said she got her green thumb from her grandmother, and she would help her with gardening. She said she hopes to pass this love of plants to others through a plant group she is a member of on Facebook called Humane Society Plants, which currently has 51 members.
Lightbody said it has been hard taking care of the plants mostly on her own and said she is needing some additional people to help tame and add to the jungle of plants she has for future plant sales.
"I'm not going to be able to do all of this by myself for much longer," she said. "We need to get other people involved."
Lightbody said she feared that if she didn't spearhead getting everything ready for the fundraiser, nobody would have.
"I've always wanted to do something like this," Lightbody said. "It really seemed like a good idea because I think people who really like plants, also really like animals."
