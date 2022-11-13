Youth and adult members of Twin W Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, continue to raise funds for the local program with sales of Wreaths Across America.
The team will be at Bi-Mart, 1649 Plaza Way, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
The final effort will be at Albertsons, 450 N Wilbur Ave., from 10 a.m.-4, Nov 19-20.
Proceeds benefit the squadron and provide holiday wreaths with red bows for military graves at cemeteries in Walla Walla.
Lt. Col. Bill Howard and Maj. Bob Dashofsky will ramrod the Bi-Mart effort while Lt. Col Ted Hanson and Squadron Cmdr. Capt. Steve Heinzman will be at the Washington All Mission Academy in Ephrata.
Hanson and Lt. Col. Ken Butler will teach model rocketry to 20 cadets from around the Wing.
Heinzman plans to perform maintenance and support staff duties for the weekend.
