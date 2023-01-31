A change in ownership of a local winery and tasting room has opened the door to raise funds for a local nonprofit that benefits children.
New owner Crimson Wine Group has begun a remodel of the Seven Hills Winery tasting room at 212 N. Third Ave.
Previous Seven Hills owners Casey and Vicky McClellan and Julie Titus, their tasting room manager, want to raise funds to benefit Walla Walla Foster Families by rehoming several pieces of furniture in the tasting room.
They will take offers on three pieces of solid oak and glass display cases from the original Whitehouse Crawford Lumber House. A fourth item is also available.
The items include two cases measuring 6 feet across, 40 inches tall and 19 inches deep and another that is 7 feet across, 2 feet deep and 33 inches tall. A standing display stand is 5 feet tall with three tiers measuring from 4 feet to 2 feet across.
Contact Titus at 509-520-6261 to view the items at the tasting room.
Reasonable offers will be taken from Friday, Feb. 3, to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
Accepted offers will be notified by Tuesday, Feb. 21. The buyer is responsible for removal by Saturday, Feb. 25 at the tasting room.
Offers can be made by contacting Shannon Smith-McKeown, owner of Tag Lady Estate Sales, either by phone or text at 509-240-7320 or email Tagladysales@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.