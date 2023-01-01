The American Association of Retired Persons Tax-Aide Program will provide free income tax preparation and e-filing in Walla Walla starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Walla Walla Senior Center, 720 Sprague St.
The service is open to everyone without regard to income or age, said Bob Fontenot, Tax-Aide Program volunteer district coordinator.
The program will not prepare some types of tax returns, such as a returns involving income from rental property, Fontenot said.
Personnel will return to in-person, face-to-face service this season. Appointments are required and are made by calling 509-593-8257 and leaving a message with a contact name and phone number. A volunteer will call and set up an appointment.
At the beginning of their appointment, clients fill out an intake form and participate in a brief interview.
After their returns are prepared and quality reviewed, clients will review their return and sign a form accepting responsibility for the information on the return and authorizing the tax aide to e-file their return.
After signing, clients will leave with a printed copy of their tax return and all their tax documents.
Clients should bring with them all documents relating to income and possible deductions; photo identification for the taxpayer and spouse; Social Security cards or ITIN papers for the taxpayer, spouse and all dependents; and, if possible, a copy of last year’s tax return.
Clients who do not speak English should be accompanied by a friend or relative who is bilingual and can assist with the interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.