After the Walla Walla High School girls varsity basketball game against Richland High School concludes, the Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla plan to honor former Wa-Hi varsity boys basketball coach Jim Thacker.
The event occurs about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Wa-Hi main gym, off Reser Road. The girls’ game starts at 5:45 p.m.
The Wa-Hi boys varsity basketball team will play Richland High School after the ceremony. The community is encouraged to attend and join in the celebration. Admission is free.
Thacker retired from Wa-Hi after the 2005 season. The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inducted Thacker in 2008.
He amassed a 534-332 record during his 36-year coaching career. From 1975 to 2005 at Wa-Hi, Thacker took the Blue Devils to 11 state tournaments and brought home a 4A state championship title in 1999. His teams had 395 wins and 298 losses in that 30-year span.
While at Gooding, Idaho, from 1970-1972, his team brought home two state titles. He moved on to Oman, Washington, from 1972-75, and was in Lake City, Idaho, with a 41-28 record from 2005-2008.
“To me, you can’t talk about Wa-Hi basketball without mentioning Jim Thacker,” Big Blue Boosters President Casey Waddell said in the Walla Walla Public Schools online district spotlight.
Waddell played for Wa-Hi on Thacker’s 2003 and 2004 state-qualifying teams.
“He was able to get more out of his players than any coach I’ve ever seen. Thack won many games while not having the most talented team on the floor,” Waddell said. “Not only was he a good coach, but he’s a great man. I’ve stayed in contact with him since he left Walla Walla, and I’m always treated like family by he and his wife Jan. Thack left a legacy in Walla Walla as a coach, teacher and outstanding community member.”
Wa-Hi basketball radio announcer Roy Elia, who has also covered sports for the Union-Bulletin, will emcee the Thacker recognition program. Richland High School boys basketball coach Earl Streufert, who played on Thacker’s 1983 state runner-up team and was assistant coach for the 1999 state championship team, is expected to speak, too.
To donate to Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla or volunteer, write to: P.O. Box 1554, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or email gobigblue999@gmail.com.
