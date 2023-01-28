Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music and the Whitman Social Dance Club will host a First Wednesday Contra Dance open to the community from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Whitman College's Reid Center Ballroom, 280 Boyer Ave. There is no admission fee.
Traditional dance moves are called to live, old-time Scottish and French-Canadian folk tunes and Irish jigs and reels.
Whitman College has initiated the new Contra/Folk Dance Club to facilitate these upbeat, energy-driven, highly social activities.
Whitman's own Big Joe will perform, and Professor Arielle Cooley and other local callers will call the dances.
For more information, go to Whitlife at bit.ly/3snVpez or see bit.ly/3DdXiQW or bit.ly/405NDpA, or contact Howard Ostby at 541-938-7403 or htostby@gmail.com, or Dan Clark at 509-522-0399 or clarkdn@charter.net.
