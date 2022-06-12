Clad in a crisp white blouse, flowy pastel skirt and comfy slippers, Mollie Stratton Storey greets a visitor at her front door, her friendly face lit by a warm smile and sparkling eyes and capped with a soft cloud of white hair.
Even as she nears centenary status, she admits to being caught off guard by just-revealed plans to celebrate with her.
And so, on her birthday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, her daughter Marie Gibson and friends will host a reception at Pioneer Park Garden Center, 940 E. Alder St.
“They kind of caught me by surprise,” Storey laughed.
Storey credits her longevity to family and good friends. “I’ve enjoyed them, and I do like Walla Walla more than any other place I’ve lived before. My friends have been very supportive, and my husband was, too.”
Neil and Mollie Storey, who married on Sept. 14, 1943, in Walla Walla, focused on their home of about 70 years and their active membership in Central Christian Church.
“That seems to be our life after work, taking care of our home, singing in choir, serving on committees and teaching Sunday school.” The Storeys also volunteered several years at Pantry Shelf.
In more recent years, she attended Ingle Chapel Church, but “at my age I don’t get out as much,” she said. She stays current by watching TV news programs.
That care and attention to home and hearth shows in her beautifully manicured yard and garden and neat-as-a-pin house.
She and Neil shared 66 happy years together, before his death on Oct. 16, 2009.
The youngest of nine children, Mollie was born June 17, 1922, to Dewitt Clinton and Emma Welsh Stratton in Wyoming, Ill., a little town of 2,500 or so.
Emma Stratton died in 1926 when Mollie was 4, and Dewitt Stratton died in 1929 when Mollie was 7. She was raised by older brothers and sisters. Some of her family still lives in the little town.
At 16, she moved to Walla Walla to live with brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Sofia Stratton, and family. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1939 and a few years later attended Walla Walla Business College.
She worked for various employers and retired after 22 years from the accounting firm of Niemi, Holland and Scott. “After I left, they quit. They sold after being in business for a long time,” she chuckled.
The Storeys had two children, daughter Maria Gibson of Pendleton, and son Ned Storey, who died Nov. 19, 2010.
