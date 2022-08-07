A famous athlete came to Walla Walla as featured speaker at the Blue Mountain Sports Awards on April 2, 1980, at Cordiner Hall on the Whitman College campus.
“In your lives do the best you can to be happy,” said legend Bill Russell during his speech.
A Walla Walla Union-Bulletin ad on March 31, 1980, stated that “During his basketball career, Russell changed the style of play but he is not ‘just a basketball player.’ He is a fascinating, complicated, opinionated, thoughtful, funny and sometimes profound man.”
At that time he had authored two books, “Go Up for Glory” and “Second Wind.” He was also a CBS sports commentator and a regular columnist with The Seattle Times.
About 800 people attended the fourth annual Blue Mountain Sports Awards evening, sponsored by the U-B and Walla Walla Booster Club, former Sports Editor Skip Nichols reported in the U-B on April 3, 1980.
“I usually avoid athletic banquets or ceremonies because most of them neglect the most important thing in athletics: Humanity. Athletics is humanity. Talk to me about statistics and it becomes very boring. But tell me about a player’s humanity and it’s worth listening to,” Russell said in his opening remarks.
“You are bound together tonight,” he told the audience. “You are here discussing something that is important to all of you. Something you’re all involved with. Something you can relate to and, best of all, something each of you can feel good about.”
He said, “These young men and women (at the awards ceremony) succeeded in a search for excellence.”
He said that search for excellence occurs when “every individual is responsible for his own action and tries to be the best he possibly can. They are people who were willing to pay the price.”
Also on the evening’s slate of guests were Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Steve Largent, linebacker Michael Jackson and fullback Dan Doornink.
Before Russell’s death at age 88 on July 31, 2022, in Mercer Island, Wash., he was a happy man who worked hard in his satisfying careers and passions.
He was a two-time All-American with the University of San Francisco basketball team that won 55 straight games and the NCAA championship two years running. He was on the 1956 Olympic basketball team that brought home the gold medal.
While a center with the Boston Celtics, his NBA team won 11 championships in 13 years. He was voted Most Valuable Player in the NBA five times in his career. He continued as a player-coach with the Boston Celtics from 1966-1969 and was Seattle Supersonics coach and general manager from 1973-1977.
He was a trailblazer as the first black NBA head coach, CNN reported.
Also a leading civil rights activist, he marched beside Martin Luther King Jr. and was present for King’s “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
He withstood taunts and abuse to uphold his beliefs and principles.
Former President Barack Obama told CNN, “For decades, Bill endured insults and vandalism, but never let it stop him from speaking up for what’s right. I learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached, and the way he lived his life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.