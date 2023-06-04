Facebook may be going the way of the Fax machine.
Of its 3 billion users worldwide, many are "old," a recent Associated Press headline noted. As in grizzled, gimpy gadflies.
Guilty as charged. When I first joined the social media network 15 years ago, I thought I was hip. Now my boomer friends fall and break their hips — and enjoy using Facebook to show off their new scars.
Surgeries are the new cat video.
Wonder, my wife, is more forward thinking. She has graduated to Instagram, which she says is better to connect with fabric-artist friends. The average age of users, even with quilters factored in, is considerably younger than those of Facebook.
Then there’s TikTok. Half the users are between 12 and 24. The videos come fast. TikTokers must feel like a hockey goalie fending off a barrage of shots.
Being an old newspaper man, having spent the first half of my career with black-and-white still pictures, the new world of nine-second videos is mind blowing.
I love a good cat video as well as the next guy. But I would just as soon look at still pictures of waterfalls, sunsets, birds, beaches, bear, deer — and pigs befriending horses.
My friends share such pictures prolifically.
I can look at these pictures at my leisure without being assaulted with sound and flashing colors, explosions, car crashes and obscenities.
Friends also share videos. Unfortunately, they often break the nine-second rule. I don’t need to see every mile of your Alaska cruise, or every foot of the buffet line.
It’s TMI (too much information).
Or, almost as bad, friends go TLI, or "too little information."
These friends post a three-second video of a charging bear. The video stops before the bear reaches them. There are no words of explanation.
I am left fearing they are dead, until a day later they send me another funny cat video.
Still, I love Facebook. It keeps me in touch with old school friends. It lets me know what’s happening in the eight states where I spent a newspaper career climbing the ladder — to the second (from the bottom) rung.
I get reminders of the biggest snow event in Minnesota weather history — the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. We never saw a blade of grass until April 15.
Of winter in North Dakota, especially 1981-82 where for 24 straight days the temperature stayed below zero. Yes, suffering is real on the tundra.
Of Cody (Wyoming) Nite Rodeo, held each evening from Memorial Day to Labor Day, where I "water-skied" through the arena dirt behind a "calf" in a roping event. The "calf" was more the size of a yearling elk.
Sure, Facebook politics raises its dented head. Some friends are right wing, some left wing. As a favorite meme says, though, we’re all part of the same bird.
We get upset. Sometimes we even "cancel" each other. When cooler heads prevail, Facebook brings us, young or old, back together.
At 3 billion members, many grizzled, we might be the largest dysfunctional family in the world.
