Exchange Club of Walla Walla honored seniors Max House from Lincoln High School and Rosetta Renwick and Saige Smith from Touchet High School with its Youth of the Month awards in March, the club’s youth program scholarship coordinator Phillip Provost said in a release.
The students were honored during two luncheons in March at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
The students are eligible to compete for Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year Award and a special $1,000 college scholarship.
They composed essays on the 2021-22 Youth of the Month theme, “The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed every aspect of our lives, in every way imaginable. Reflecting on what you learned during this time about yourself, your community and the world, explain how your perspectives on success, empathy, prioritizing, social inequalities, and leadership have been reshaped.”
These are the final youths to be chosen for the academic recognition. A Youth of the Year will be selected to compete at a district level and will be feted locally at a celebratory luncheon at The Marcus Whitman.
House enrolled at Lincoln High School as a senior. She came from Starbuck, Dayton and Waitsburg first. She is from a big family with younger brothers; her family is very important to her. She received support from Amanda Eaton and Tim Harris. She enjoys singing and writing poetry and lyrics.
Max has served her community in vacation Bible schools, in church gardens and most recently at the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank.
“Max’s positive energy and encouragement of her peers when they are struggling is inspirational. We love and appreciate her honesty, authenticity, intelligence and sense of justice,” said her high school counselor.
Renwick is active in her school and community and a diligent student. In leadership roles, she has held offices in Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society, Associated Student Body, Future Business Leaders of America, 4-H and the Class of 2022. She is a member and captain of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams, and an avid trap shooter for Touchet FFA and the Walla Walla Gun Club Youth Shooting Team.
She has maintained a 3.808 GPA while participating in a rigorous course of study through Running Start and College in the High School. She will earn her high school diploma and associate of arts degree in June. She plans to study wildfire ecology this fall at Washington State University and aspires to become a wildlife biologist. She is the daughter of James and Becky Renwick.
Smith has been involved with class government, volleyball, basketball, softball, National Honor Society and rodeo throughout high school. Honors include All Conference recognition for volleyball, Junior National Finals Rodeo Reserve Champion and Go-Round winner in barrel racing, Junior World Finals qualifier in barrel racing and poles and AAUW Junior Scholar in mathematics.
She has also been a full time Running Start student and will earn her associate’s degree in June. She has a cumulative GPA of 3.984 and will be the 2022 valedictorian. She plans to study environmental science at Washington State University or California Polytechnic State University and enter a related field. Her parents are Wayne and Kim Smith.
Exchange meets at noon on Mondays at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. For more information, visit wwexchangeclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.