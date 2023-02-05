Gram, aka Frances Axtell Graves, came into her own during the Edwardian era on the heels of Queen Victoria’s death on Jan. 22, 1901.
Normally, I don’t go near undercooked eggs for any reason, ingested or otherwise, see a thorough account at bit.ly/3HD3PqP.
However, my grandmother, born in July 1901 and part of the Greatest Generation, showed me and fellow middle school girlfriends some of the beauty techniques she and her friends used in their youth.
With just a smattering of beauty products on the market in the early 1900s, women turned to their kitchens for homemade potions to rejuvenate, cleanse, refresh and invigorate.
For Gram’s effective facial, we smeared beaten raw egg over our faces after cleansing with soap and hot water to open our pores.
After the egg dried into a skin-tightening, shiny, hardened, yellowy mask, we gleefully grinned, which cracked the surface until it looked resembled the Mojave Desert after a seven-year drought.
Once rinsed off, we wrapped ice cubes in clean clothes to smooth over our faces. The cooling closed those pores and left a rosy glow.
Beaten egg with a little water could be used to wash one’s hair. Smearing mayonnaise all over one’s head as a hair conditioner was another option, although I never cared for that because even after a follow-up shampoo, my hair felt oily.
I think what took the cake, though, were the mustard or hot oatmeal plasters wrapped in flannel and zealously placed on our little bare chests when we had colds. I don’t remember if they were effective, but indulging Gram’s fervor about them seemed the way to go.
At grandma’s behest, we brushed our hair 100 times to bring out the shine.
During my mom’s 1930s girlhood, silver screen child star Shirley Temple’s corkscrew curls were “all the rage,” Gram said.
Gram used the same process on mom and me to get the look — in grade school Gram rolled up sections of my freshly washed, damp hair with narrow cloth strips/rags. Tied off, they left lots of bouncy curls when loosed from their bonds in the morning.
Motion picture star Joan Crawford, a contemporary of Gram’s born in 1904, espoused home remedies too:
She was fond of do-it-yourself face masks, such as honey, oatmeal and warm water or a whole egg with baking soda and witch hazel.
Any beauty routine, Crawford cautioned, should be done while the husband was away from home.
“Europeans have known about these simple treatments for years,” she wrote.
Really, such beauty regimens trace to the Egyptians and other early societies.
Mom and Gram used to tell us our faces would freeze if we grimaced, stuck our tongues out or frowned.
Crawford talked about “looking cheerful and willing” all the time, wearing a “yes face” to keep a youthful, beautiful appearance.
“All the beauty products in the world can't disguise a disagreeable expression,” Crawford said, adding that when people say “no,” their expression can give them a “prune face.”
Just to be clear, she indicated “no woman can say yes all the time.”
In our house, we brushed our teeth with baking soda. To this day I use a commercial formulation but can still dive in the pantry for the straight stuff if need be.
The older I got the less enamored I was with Gram’s efforts to make my already curly hair curlier.
Especially when long, straight hair came into vogue during my high school years. I was inept at using my pink hairdryer with its short-leash electric umbilical cord, attached hose and bonnet.
Neither did I care to sleep with my hair set on huge empty orange juice cans, like many of my peers. Nor did I take an iron to my hair.
Thus, I washed my hair before bed, then brushed half of it, wrapped it around my head and secured it with long bobby pins and swept the other half around that to bobby pin in place.
The result after removing the pins in the morning was perfectly smooth, straight hair halfway down my back.
To get bleached-blonde streaks my friends and I sprayed lemon juice in our hair when we laid out in the sun (big mistake, all that sun, as we found out decades later).
Having a tan was de rigueur, so we drenched our skin in baby oil mixed with mercurochrome. Sun block? What sun block? What SPF?
Now millions of us are dealing with skin cancer and sun damage often described as sun or age spots. A whole industry mushroomed just to fade those marks.
As far as makeup went, Gram probably thought at age 11 or 12 I was too young to even be thinking about it. Her regimen included a gray eyebrow pencil, tweezers and a little lipstick.
I probably became aware of makeup in about 1966 when a sixth grader. For the latest fashions and hairstyles, my friends and I perused such bibles as Seventeen, ’Teen and Tiger Beat magazine and watched “Where the Action Is,” Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand,” “Hullabaloo” and “Shindig.”
My first foray into the makeup field was with a layer of ultra-popular white lipstick and sapphire blue eyeshadow. On the last day of sixth grade in June 1966, on the last day of sixth grade before we launched into junior high school, my classmates and I felt quite daring to wear this makeup and, gasp, hosiery for the first time.
We had to spring for garter belts for our stockings. Although pantyhose were introduced in 1959, I didn’t see them in Seattle stores until 1967ish when they became more readily available. Remember that awful reddish “suntan” color?
In junior high, was it Maybelline who came up with “the natural look?” That meant gentle colors of the forest — soft brown eyeshadow, pale sage green, blue or light brown eyeshadow, a little mascara, maybe a delicate, thin eyeliner, a barely there pink lip and subtle pink cheeks or “chink peeks,” as Gram said. I was pretty comfortable with that subtle enhancement of our features.
Gram would be pleased to know I've shared some of her beauty hacks with my daughters and their friends.
