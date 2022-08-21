Seven students in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin circulation area earned a spot on the 2022 spring term dean’s list at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Local students include the following.
Athena: Amy Arredondo.
Milton Freewater: Evelyn Armenta Landa, Giselle Lopez De Loera, Noah Pratton, Mckenna Stallings.
Milton-Freewater: Wyatt Gilmore.
Walla Walla: Lance Hatch.
Altogether, EOU recognized the academic excellence of 570 students on the list.
Qualifying students achieved and maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
— Annie Charnley Eveland
