A longtime dream for Walla Walla Public Schools Music Coordinator Roger Garcia came to fruition in early August with the delivery of a piano to the Walla Walla High School Performing Arts Auditorium.
The previously owned Steinway B grand piano was purchased for $24,000 from a Salem, Oregon, church.
Walla Walla Music Boosters held fruit-sale fundraisers for 20 years to amass the funds.
“I am beyond thrilled as this has been one of my major goals since taking the position 16 years ago,” Garcia said.
“The piano has a beautiful walnut finish and is in excellent condition.”
The Steinway will be housed in a special cabinet on the auditorium stage for Wa-Hi choir and other performances, according to a release from School District Communications Director Mark Higgins.
It replaces a Yamaha baby grand, which will be relocated to the choir room in the new bond-funded Music Building for rehearsals and practice sessions.
A local piano tuner is slated to service the piano later in August. The piano broker who secured the purchase will visit in two months to ensure the Steinway is working properly.
“This is a significant improvement for our program, and I can’t wait for the students to see it on the first day of school,” Garcia said. “This piano will sound so much better and enhance the experience of our music students. We can’t thank the Music Boosters enough for this amazing gift.”
Find out more about the Walla Walla Music Boosters by emailing wallawallamusicboosters@gmail.com, calling 509-527-3040 or visiting facebook.com/WWMusicBoosters/. Financial contributions are appreciated by the nonprofit, which supports and assists WWPS music programs at all levels.
