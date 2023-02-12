Dad-power propelled my earliest memory at age 3. Dad, Donn Charnley, silently paddled us around a quiet bay under a blue-sky canopy dotted with puffy white clouds. My nose barely reached the kayak’s deck, but I remember passing the peeling, red madronas, salal and evergreen trees along the San Juan Island shore and birds swooping by.
Dad rounded up his children with a hearty “C’mon, troops!” Otherwise, he had to run through the list before getting to the one he meant — Scotty, Annie, Brent, Janet, Craig or Alan.
There was the hot cereal rallying cry on wintry Saturday mornings at oh-dark-thirty.
First came the wakeup call urging us to straggle out of bed and into our long johns, warm socks, ski pants and sweaters. Next was the come-and-get-the-hot-cereal-or-miss-the-bus call. He always made either cream of wheat or oatmeal.
No one wanted to miss the family’s Volkswagen bus and the trip to Snoqualmie Pass for ski lessons so up we got. Going skiing was the carrot that made us comply.
Dad often led by doing. To spend time with him, I followed him around. Our mutt Pepper and I hung out one day to clear the site for our future home, helping dad pull up barbed-wire sharp brambles.
Later, after the house was built on its knoll, I wielded a short-handled sledgehammer to drive in the long steel spikes that helped dad secure the railroad ties he stacked on top of the concrete retaining wall girding the base of the hill.
Or I’d track him down to his den and hang out by the fireplace and the wall of books tall enough for a rolling ladder. Those were opportunities just to talk.
He kept scraps of 2-by-4s and plywood handy for our creative play so we could build cars, ferry boats, trains, ski jumps and awards.
He often bolstered his children with “atta girl” or “atta boy,” which left the recipients quite pleased.
We turned our home’s main floor center court into a staging area, tables ladened with gear in multiples for each of us who gathered what we would haul in our backpacks on trails through the Cascade and Olympic mountains. That included assembling the daily doses of gorp in little baggies we’d need to last for the duration of our 5- to 7-day expeditions.
Everywhere we went was an opportunity to learn about the area’s geology. Since our family was fortunate to have teachers for parents who were off every summer, we often went on trips. So there we were, driving along a flat, lonely stretch of two-lane highway across the vacant prairie in North Dakota, clever series of little advertising signs with phrases flashing by, verse such as “There’s not a whisker/It won’t soften/So you don’t have to/Shave as often. Burma-Shave.”
On that trip he waved at any Volkswagen bus we passed on the roads, answering my query with “because there are so few in this country, sweetheart.”
Dad drove on that weekslong, marathon camping trip from Minneapolis to Lopez Island, Wash. Our mom, Lucy, and all us kids took turns riding in the front passenger seat so we could have the panoramic view while we motored through the Dakotas, Wyoming, Montana, and in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada, and the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
Geological structures are everywhere, from cavernous caves to raised freestanding riverbeds, the carved-out Badlands, looming Devil’s Tower, the Grand Tetons, the Rocky Mountains.
And en route, while underway, Dad described what we saw, emphasizing formations with airborne hands.
“The wheel, dad!” I screamed in my head, when those gestures took his hands off the nearly flat steering wheel. Much to my relief I finally noticed he had the bus under control with his knee.
His enthusiastic passion for teaching his friends, family and college students also extended to serving others through good government. He branched into politics when I was a sophomore in high school. After teaching every day, he doorbelled his district several times before Election Day every two years and we helped to canvas neighborhoods. We kids formed an assembly line and wrote “Sorry I missed you” on signed campaign brochures he then left when no one was home.
He served in the Washington State House of Representatives from the 44th District for more than 10 years and then as a state senator. He cared deeply about the issues and making or improving laws to the benefit of Washingtonians, regardless of party affiliations.
An abiding love throughout his life went to the summer camp he first attended as a 9-year-old. He started with Henderson Camps for Boys and Girls, first on San Juan Island, then moved with it to Lopez Island. He met Bill Holm, fellow counselor there, who became his lifelong best friend. His joy at camp extended to his children and grandchildren, who also attended as campers and staffers.
The joy he gained from traveling, geology and all things outdoors thoroughly rubbed off on his children who also sing many of his favorite folk songs, old English sea shanties, ballads and shipwreck sagas.
He was a goer until just a couple of years ago, skiing into his late 80s and teaching geology to retirees through college extension classes in the Puget Sound Basin before the coronavirus shut everything down in 2020.
He read voraciously and enjoyed travel in the South Pacific, Norway, Greece, Europe, Alaska and the Galapagos.
He was born April 3, 1928, in Detroit to journalism professor Mitchell V. Charnley and writer Margery “Peg” Lindsay.
He grew up and attended schools in Tacoma and graduated from Broadway High School on Capitol Hill in Seattle. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master's in geology from the University of Washington and a masters from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
During his marriages, he had Scott and Annie with Frances “Libby” Graves; Brent, Janet and Craig with Lucy Janousek (now Rock); and Alan with Melinda Denton.
Well used and lived in, his body just tired out and on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, he died at Northwest Hospital in Seattle. He was 94.
His family includes companion, Corinne Waters of Bellingham, Washington; children Scott Charnley of Shoreline; Annie Charnley Eveland of Walla Walla; Brent Charnley of Lopez Island, Washington; Janet Charnley of Snohomish, Washington; Craig Charnley of San Francisco; and Alan Charnley of Shoreline; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
As dad’s friend Kathleen Goodman, professional geologist/hydrogeologist, said, "Donn is field tripping among the clouds and in the highest peaks."
