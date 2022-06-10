More than 50 general aviation aircraft are expected to fly into the Walla Walla Regional Airport on June 18 to load up on food and return to various bases throughout Western Washington and Oregon to simulate what will need to happen during a real emergency within the Pacific Northwest.
From June 10-17 volunteers are welcome to help organize and label the 30,00 pounds of food by sending a message through facebook.com/wallawallawings. Those want to help with ground support, pilots and airplanes can also volunteer at that link.
Walla Walla DART will participate in the large-scale drill when close to 30,000 pounds of non-perishable and perishable foods donated through SERENA, a Renton based nonprofit, AvFuel Corporation and the National Tribal Emergency Management Council through Farmer Frog in Maltby, said Susan Chlarson with Walla Walla DART.
Walla Walla’s Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank will also benefit from the drill. Gorge Aviation Services, Port of Walla Walla, Air Traffic Control and Walla Walla Emergency Management are local supportive entities of the small DART chapter.
“During the November floods in Whatcom and Island counties and southern British Columbia, DART pilots flew food and medical supplies into isolated areas,” Chlarson said. Road closures caused by flooding and resultant damage to roads and bridges required supplies to be airlifted in. Our years of drills and organization allowed for immediate assistance before government organizations were mobilized,” Chlarson said.
“The probability of a large-scale natural disaster in the Pacific Northwest is indisputable but volunteer response groups, such as our local DART are using the CalDART model, developed during real-time disaster response to earthquakes, to ensure timely and efficient response using airplanes where surface transportation will not be possible,” Chlarson said.
The Walla Walla Disaster Airlift Response Team had been part of the West Coast General Aviation Response Plan and Emergency Volunteer Air Corps since June 2018, participating in practice drills with Washington and Oregon counties.
