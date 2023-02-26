Imagine a restaurant fit for a cowboy, complete with saddles, saloon doors, a triangle dinner bell and a great meal cooked in a cast iron skillet.
This image is the vision that Dan Thiessen has for the space that was formerly known as The Brik Bar and Grill and before that, Lorenzo's Pizza.
Right now, the inside of the building has been gutted for a full-blown renovation but is set to open on a Thursday in 2023. Thiessen said there are too many factors when it comes to selecting a grand opening, so he picks a day and year to serve as a target. He said he plans to be open before the Walla Walla County Fair and rodeo weekend.
Thiessen is the founder and managing partner of Denim Hospitality, a management company that oversees operations of Walla Walla Steak Company, Crossbuck Brewing, Yellowhawk Resort, Thiessen Ranch, Wagon Wrench Vineyard and the soon to be T-Post Tavern. Thiessen said while some of the brands within Denim Hospitality are owned with partners and investors, this concept will be with his wife Melissa as partner and investors.
Thiessen said the location, 1415 Plaza Way, is perfect because of its proximity to the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, which hosts numerous events during the year that last several days. He said he plans to use the tavern's proximity to his advantage, especially during events that are rooted in the cattle industry of the American West.
"There's going to be hitching posts out back and out front for rodeo contestants to ride their horse over and tie up in front of the bar if they want to," Thiessen said.
He plans to have plenty of indoor and outdoor seating for people to enjoy a little bit of the cowboy life. The indoor booths will be placed on castors so they can be moved out of the way for people who want to take part in country dancing. T-Post Tavern also will have a mechanical bull, live entertainment and a branding wall for local ranchers to make their mark.
Thiessen said many of the items on the menu will have locally sourced ingredients, such as beef from Thiessen Ranch, which his wife Melissa Thiessen runs.
"We will be open for lunch, five days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then we plan to open for dinner at 4:30 p.m.," Thiessen said. "It will be dining and family friendly until 10 p.m. with live entertainment starting at 9."
Thiessen said the tavern will become 21 and older only after 10 p.m.
"The family friendly aspect of the restaurant is really important to me," Thiessen said. "One of the things that I get asked all the time is that there is nothing for kids or youth to do here. Now they can come and do a little country dancing, or ride the mechanical bull, as long as they sign the waiver of course."
The kitchen will be equipped with state-of-the-art appliances that will help with labor efficiency. "Our kitchen budget is higher than traditional," Thiessen said. "We are going to have smoking combi ovens, automatic fryers, a high-speed oven and all of our burgers and steak options will be cooked on cast iron."
The property also has a full basement that Thiessen said he plans to renovate in the next two years into a bourbon bar and entertainment spaces for friendly poker games, pool tables, dart boards and private parties.
Theissen said there hasn't been any crazy discoveries during the demolition phase of the project, which has helped to keep the plan progressing smoothly.
"It's a well-built building with good bones," Thiessen said. "We don't have to move the hoods or add a sprinkler system, which would have been an expensive adjustment."
Theissen said he was inspired to create the T-Post Tavern from his personal drive to always provide something new that is needed. He said there's nothing like this bar, and people have been itching for consistent live entertainment and a place to dance for a long time.
Theissen said he is most excited to deliver an authentic and genuine country bar to the community and the region.
"Our Steak Company moniker is blue jean comfort, steakhouse traditions. Your traditional steakhouse in bigger cities is these black-tie affairs, and big velvet experiences. At Steak Company, we still carve the steak tableside, but I would wear my boots and jeans, not a tux. The same thing is true here," Thiessen said. "We are going to have some killer food, and some really cool experiences, but the end of the day, it's just going to be a kick-ass country bar."
