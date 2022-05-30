The Dayton Days Parade and Rodeo brought out the community over the weekend to enjoy the festivities and strut their stuff down Main Street.
Families with young kids and senior citizens and everyone in between lined Main Street to see more than 32 floats, joined by marchers from dozens of local organizations.
Main Street was lined with American Flags as part of the celebration and remembrance for the Memorial Day weekend.
Dayton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Belinda Larsen said that there was a lot of excitement for this year, and she received many last-minute parade entries.
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Larsen was glad to be back.
“We are excited to be here, and from the participation I think everybody else is too.” Larsen said.
Parents Cody and Audrey Watson came out for the parade with their three young children.
“I’m hoping to have fun. I think it will be a fun time,” said Carson Watson, their 10-year-old son.
Cody said he remembers coming to parades when he was a kid and thinks they’re a great bonding time for families and the community.
“We grew up on these kinds of events,” Cody said. “We need to socialize with the community and the parade is a great way to do that.”
A woman who has lived in the Dayton area for 10 years also expressed gratitude that things are getting back to normal since the waning of the pandemic. She asked to remain anonymous.
“It’s fun to see the kids having fun, riding their bikes,” she said. “This gives a sense of normalcy, plus we can have coffee, donuts and a parade. What else could you ask for?”
The rodeo continued its events into the early evening and music entertained the crowd into the night.
