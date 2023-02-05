Philanthropic support through Providence St. Mary Foundation has helped equip the Providence St. Mary Medical Center Family Birth Center with seven new neonatal cardiac monitors to ensure every baby receives state-of-the-art care when seconds matter most, the hospital's foundation Development Officer Stacey Simpson said in a news release.
A December celebration and ribbon cutting commemorated the installation of the new advanced monitoring equipment.
About 800 newborns, mothers and families annually flow through the St. Mary Family Birth Center for care.
St. Mary Senior Director Women & Children Services Robyn Rivera said, “When a nurse, doctor, or other caregiver must decide on the most appropriate intervention for an infant who is struggling, they base their decision on heart rate and other important vital signs. Monitoring baby’s heartbeat is one of the most important clinical indicators.”
St. Mary Foundation donors and supporters have enabled the Special Care Nursery to care for vulnerable and premature babies born at 34 weeks' gestation through full-term, Simpson said.
“As the only special care nursery in the Walla Walla region, it was critical to invest in the lifesaving equipment needed to care for each newborn, no matter the circumstances,” Simpson said.
The operating room has one monitor and the other six are ready in six labor and delivery rooms, which Rivera said allow babies to remain with their mothers instead of needing to be taken elsewhere for monitoring or evaluation.
Providence St. Mary Foundation made the capital project possible through contributions from The Helen and Jose Colton Foundation, Susan Monahan and Mark Brucks, Wildhorse Foundation, Lynne and Russ Pierce, Drs. Rick and Kay Henderson, Tom and Jane Baffney, Walla Walla Valley Honda and 2021 St. Mary Foundation golf tournament supporters.
