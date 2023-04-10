Kim Cassetto wants the students at her school to have intellectual freedom — a freedom that she said is under attack with the threat of censorship in libraries.
As a librarian at Walla Walla High School, Cassetto knows the importance of reading and wants to empower her students to pursue what they feel passionate about. That’s exactly what she did last week when she attended the Washington Library Association conference in Wenatchee with two Wa-Hi seniors. The three were asked to be keynote speakers in regard to censorship in libraries.
“It was exciting to see two 17-year-olds command a ballroom full of library professionals from around the state sharing their student perspectives on intellectual freedom and advocacy for students’ right to read,” Cassetto said. “They moved the emcee to tears and earned a standing ovation for their eloquence and maturity."
Originally a high school English teacher, Cassetto moved into her role as a library media specialist seven years ago. She said her job gives her the opportunity to help students in lots of ways, whether it is finding their voice, networking with community organizations or seeking funding for a project.
“Teaching high school is rewarding because we get to see students enter as timid freshmen and gain their confidence to pursue their ambitions,” Cassetto said. “I take pride in being authentic with students and they absolutely reciprocate that with me. Getting to know students outside of who they present in their six-period day allows me to help them develop their potential as leaders, lifelong learners and productive citizens.”
She said because of technology, the role of librarians is continually evolving. She’s currently part of a committee that is learning how to incorporate ChatGPT — an artificial-intelligence chatbot — with academic instruction. She said most people assume that being a librarian is all about circulating books and developing a collection, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
“Every day is different and I'm one of the few teachers on campus who gets to work with students all four years of their high school experience. I also get to co-teach classes in almost every content area,” Cassetto said. “I have the best job on campus.”
What do you love about working with kids?
We have incredible students in the Walla Walla Valley. They are resilient, creative, brilliant, surprising, brave, and challenging. I find that adults oftentimes underestimate young people’s potential to be aware and informed about decisions that impact them. I have had really difficult students with traumatic backgrounds and less-than-stable home lives who show up to school every day, even if they are homeless, because graduating means something to them.
If students with that much determination can do these really hard things, that means I can at least reciprocate with my time, energy, and help to support them on their path to the next step — sometimes it’s recommending a book or an author with whom they will identify, other times it’s pointing them to academic or community resources, and still for others, there are times when they need help navigating higher education admission and scholarship processes. This job allows me to do all of that and help students on their path to independence.
What’s the most challenging part of your job?
The most challenging part of being a librarian, especially at the secondary level, is what is happening currently in school libraries with book censorship. To see stakeholders attack dedicated librarians, authors, administrators, and board members in an effort to protect some students while infringing on the rights of other students is pretty disheartening.
Sometimes, the people making the loudest noise don't even have students who use library services, so that has been really difficult to understand. There were times on social media and in email where my personal character was attacked and that caused a lot of hurt and stress. Libraries have always operated on the First Amendment right to choose what you or your child reads but not others', and the censorship attempts would deny some students those freedoms. I want all students to feel safe and welcome in the library and to know that the library contains authors, characters, and stories that reflect their lived experiences and identities should they choose to access those works.
How has being a librarian helped you grow as a person?
We serve a lot of students who aren’t avid readers. Sometimes, students just need a safe space to eat lunch, do homework, or to take respite from a louder campus space. Being a librarian has helped me find ways to serve students who are dissimilar from me or my own kids. I am constantly thinking of ways to engage students in our shared space. I also get to witness students interacting with one another, not on their phones, on a daily basis and most adults would be surprised by that. It’s an added bonus when I also get to help students find a book that or an author who changes their life or their perspective.
What kind of impact do you hope to have on the students you work with?
I’d be lying if I said that I want every student to be a book lover or a lifelong reader because that's idealistic thinking. The scope of my role extends well beyond that library mission. One of my all-time favorite mentors gave me a figurine when I left the English classroom that says, “Hope breather.” I want every student I encounter to feel hope when they leave the library or their senior year, knowing that someone believes in their purpose and their ability to find the future that is meant for them.
What’s your favorite book?
Celeste Ng’s “Everything I Never Told You” was one of the first books I read that was written by an Asian author (other than Amy Tan’s “The Joy Luck Club”). For the first time, I really felt seen. Ng centers the entire plot on family dynamics, cultural assimilation, and unfulfilled dreams in rural America and that really hit home as a transracial adoptee. I was an adult when I read Ng’s first work and it serves as a reminder that part of my library mission is to help students identify with a book during their high school experience. Students need to see themselves represented in every fiber of our great nation.
