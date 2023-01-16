Arnaldo Alvarez, a lifelong resident of Milton-Freewater, recently took over as athletic director at McLoughlin High School. In his position, he oversees all aspects of each season of sports at Mac-Hi.
What is your history?
I grew up in Milton-Freewater and have lived here all my life. I attended schools in the district, graduated from Mac-Hi in 2010.
Before being athletic director I was, and am still, Safety and Attendance Officer for Mac-Hi. Before that position I was a paraprofessional.
How did you get into your current position?
I had been working at Mac-Hi since 2017. I had followed sports and the school in general since graduating. I was previously the assistant tennis coach and also helped out the girls soccer program.
I had been helping out athletics in general, and it was something that I loved doing.
How have your first seasons as athletic director been?
These first two seasons as AD have been going by quick. I feel that it is going good so far. I think it is definitely a learning process to be able to get everything down, all the ins-and-outs. Games have been canceled and rescheduled, but that is part of the job and unpredictable.
All the sports teams have had good seasons.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
The most challenging part of this job, I would say, is having to reschedule games around already scheduled games. When a game is canceled, the rescheduling is hard due to having to try to reschedule so it doesn’t conflict with other games.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
The thing I enjoy the most about being AD is seeing all these kids play sports they love. It’s all for the kids. The community support is also amazing at sporting events and the kids love to see that.
How do you see the future of Mac-Hi athletics?
I feel that great things are coming for athletics. We are taking it year by year but see more involvement and support every year.
I just want to thank the parents for all their work and involvement. Without them these kids wouldn’t be able to do sports. I want to also thank our hard-working coaches and staff for all their help year-round.
We are an awesome community, school, and department as a whole; and never forget "WE ARE ALL PIONEER STRONG!"
