Four students in the Union-Bulletin circulation area have earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean's list for spring semester 2022.
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed and include:
College Place: Nyah Allgood.
Walla Walla: Lynn Clark, Juan Montero, Kristopher Serrano.
The humanistic, private Catholic university in Spokane provides a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.
