Lions 19F District Gov. Melissa Smith came in from Potlatch, Idaho, to install officers for three area Lions clubs and to present an award to Zone Chair Nadine Stecklein.
“I can’t express how happy I was to be on hand for the awarding of a Gordon F. Smith Fellowship CARE Award to Nadine tonight. Very deserving,” Smith said in a release from Allen Aplass, secretary with the Walla Walla Downtown Lions Club.
Stecklein is relatively new member of Lions, Aplass said.
“This endeavor to do good deeds started in the summer of 2018 and the subsequent formation of the new College Place Hispanic American Lions Club,” he said.
Stecklein was elected charter secretary and later transferred to the original College Place Lions, then served as secretary in 2020-’21, as president in ’21-’22 and as Lions F3 Zone chair for the same period. She’s District 19 F Sight and Hearing chair.
“This willingness to ‘We Serve’ is commendable following in the footsteps of Carl Walk, the youngest College Place Lions president and F-3 Zone chair. Especially when well-seasoned Lions left the zone chair for F3 vacant for several years,” Aplass said.
Stecklein attended the Northwest Lions Leadership Institute in Post Falls in June 2021 and her service project was chosen for a grant. For her project, she built and managed a diverse little library, stocking it with books either written by a minority author or that are inspirational to minority children.
“It was a very fitting project to serve the children of College Place. It has been a great success,” Aplass said.
“Her willingness to take on projects is exemplary. She volunteered College Place Lions to sort used eyeglasses for the Downtown Lions.
She said yes to the “rather dead-end job” of helping clean and preserve veterans’ headstones for the Reserve Organization of America, which requires lots of water and elbow grease, and led the Lions “with gusto.” The scrubbed Spanish American War and Civil War upright headstones in Mountain View Cemetery. The finale was doing the 227 World War II ground-level headstones, for which she enlisted help from Lions families and friends and Smith.
“This was awesome to see the moms, the children and Lions enthusiastically pitch in with the scrubbing. The task was expected to take several additional days, however they accomplished this task in a record time of about four hours,” Aplass said.
She set up and operated a booth solo for Community Days, participated in the Walla Walla National Night Out event, and helped with the College Place Lions fishing derby and the club’s float in the College Place city parade. She oversees rental of the College Place Lions Club building, posts Lions pictures on Facebook, and most recently helped with the three Lions clubs’ booth at Pioneer Park during the Fourth of July in the Park celebration.
The U-B featured her as one of the young community leaders in its 39 Under 39 publication March 27, 2022.
“She’s an amazing lady and Lion. For this we are forever grateful,” Aplass said.
The MD19 Lions Gordon F. Smith CARE Award is for clubs or persons who really care about Lions, he said.
Officers installed to serve local clubs in 2022-2023 include:
College Place Lions: President Chris Plucker, First Vice President Mark Farraro, Secretary Nadine Stecklein, Treasurer Nikolai Morrison, Membership Scott Kasenga.
Walla Walla Downtown Lions: President Rosanne Schneller, First Vice President Harry Wiessner, Secretary-Treasurer Allen Aplass, Membership Chairperson Harry Wiessner.
Walla Walla Eastgate Lions: President Duane “Andy” Anderson, First Vice President Ronald Brookshire, Secretary Betty Holway, Treasurer Michael Howell.
The Downtown Lions Club, PO Box 267, Walla Walla, WA 99362, meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays at Clarette’s Restaurant, 15 S. Touchet St. For details, contact Aplass at 509-529-3829.
Eastgate Lions Club, PO Box 188, Walla Walla, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays except in summer and will resume on Sept. 15, at Pioneer Park Garden Center, off Alder Street. For information, contact Rick Robinson at 509-520-2442.
Meetings for College Place Lions, PO Box 167, College Place, WA 99324, are at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays at the College Place Lions Building in Lions Park, 801 SE Larch Ave.
Guests are welcome and memberships are available. Find out more about Lions Clubs International at lionsclubs.org
