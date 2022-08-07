Promoting his new book, “Jesus Works: A Guide to Establishing the Therapeutic Prayer Life,” College Place resident Ryan Shipowick says the Christ is the ideal companion and heaven can only be found in his presence.
A mental health social worker, Shipowick said the book shows how Jesus helps him cope with symptoms of chronic mental illness and Satan’s negativity.
Shipowick will sign copies of his book from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Book & Game Co., 38 E Main St.
In the book, he maps out his therapeutic prayer life “and how there is nothing that can contribute more to a person’s wellness than a daily relationship with Jesus.”
“The goal of ‘Jesus Works’ is to uplift Jesus and the importance of being like him,” said Shipowick, who intends for his 97-page book, including end notes, to serve as a catalyst for robust Bible study.
He draws from his own life and the Bible to show how Jesus can become an integral part of a science-based mental health treatment plan.
He said the content is appropriate for people 16 and older who have an interest in Christianity and who have mental health challenges.
Shipowick was born in 1978 in Washington, D.C., and lived in Pullman, College Place and Walla Walla. His father taught music at Stateline School in Milton-Freewater in the early 1980s.
“My father had a nervous breakdown in his college years and struggled with depression and anxiety up until he drowned in a swimming accident in 1984,” Shipowick said.
His mother became a registered nurse in the early 1980s and worked in nursing homes to support her two sons into the mid-’90s, Shipowick said.
While a high school sophomore in 1994, he started experiencing increasingly severe symptoms of chronic mental illness that triggered a radical spiritual awakening.
While receiving treatment in 1995, “I became keenly aware of my lost liberties and the horrid side effects of older anti-psychotic medications,” he said.
Between 16 and 17, professionals found a helpful combination of psychotropic medications for him.
“I took advantage of outpatient mental health services and also learned that there was no substitute for prayer and trust in Jesus when it comes to managing the symptoms of the chronic mental illness that I live with.”
He earned a GED at Walla Walla Community College and later completed a vocational program at Tacoma (Washington) Community College, which has allowed him to work as a mental health social worker since 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.