College Place resident Samuel Derting recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a master's of education.

Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary is the second oldest educational institution in the nation. During the past 300 years, the college has educated U.S. Presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Tyler, numerous senators and members of Congress and other national and international leaders.

Annie Charnley Eveland is retired from the Union-Bulletin as a 42-year newspaper editor, columnist and journalist. A freelance writer, she produces the Etcetera column in the U-B. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.

