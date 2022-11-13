The Walla Walla Pickleball Association Board recently presented a check for $300,000 to Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Director Andy Coleman to be used specifically for building the PicklePlex. All of the funds were donated to the Walla Walla Pickleball Association by individuals and local organizations who recognize the value of enhancing recreation for all ages in the Walla Walla Valley, said Nancy Kress, association president.
“The PicklePlex is to be constructed as part of the buildout of the Mill Creek Sportspex by the city,” Kress said.
Requests for bids for the Sportsplex will be sent out in November with project construction slated for spring 2023.
