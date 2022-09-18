Members of the Walla Walla/Columbia School Retirees Association recently awarded their annual scholarships.
Scholarship recipients were recognized during the May luncheon, WWCSRA Communications person Gayle See reported in a release.
Jackie Ormsby Memorial Scholarships of $2,000 each went to Campbell Schulke, who graduated from Walla Walla High School in 2018 and is attending Central Washington University; Erika Silva Parra. a 2018 Wa-Hi alum attending Washington State University; Alyysa Drader, a 2019 Wa-Hi alum, attending WSU; and Scott Golden a 2018 Wa-Hi alum, attending Gonzaga University.
The recipient of a $1,500 Washington State School Retirees Association Foundation Scholarship is Ethan Harris, who graduated from Wa-Hi in June and is headed to CWU.
Schulke also received the Washington State Retirees Association $1,000 Neil D. Prescott Student Teaching/Internship Scholarship.
