Former Walla Wallans Satish and Arlene Butherus Palshikar of Portland celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 7, 2022.
The couple wed on May 7, 1972, in Pune, India, attended by her parents from Walla Walla, Henry Jr. and May Meiners Butherus.
The son of Vasudeo and Shantabai Palshikar, Satish was a machinist in India. Continuing in the field in Walla Walla, he worked at Morrison Supply, Fourth Avenue and Rose Street, and Nelson Irrigation Co.
He was a machinist, journeyman machinist and precision machinist in Portland at Warn Industries and in high tech with Electro Scientific Industries, Cascade Microtech Inc. and Shredding Systems Inc.
Working full time and completing part-time college, he achieved bachelor’s and master’s in science degrees with a thesis in manufacturing engineering from Oregon Institute of Technology in 2010.
He was a precision machinist, part of an engineering team and problem-solving group. He also instructed machine shop technology at Mt. Hood Community College.
Arlene graduated in 1961 from Walla Walla High School and earned a bachelor’s in history in 1965 from Washington State University. She got a Fulbright grant in 1965 to India, then spent a year in a village in the Congo, where her parents joined her to help build a high school.
She earned a teaching certificate from Walla Walla College and, in 1969, joined the Peace Corps and went to India. She worked at the Dnyana Prbhodhini school for gifted students in Pune and at Hingne, a girls orphanage and school near Pune.
Their first son, Shreeyash, was born in Pune and lives in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The family came to Walla Walla in summer 1974.
Their son, Jayesh, now of Wood Village, Oregon, and daughter, Yashica, now of Portland, were born at the old and new Walla Walla General Hospitals. The family moved to Portland in 1978. Arlene cared for their children until they were in school then worked in the Portland public schools Talented and Gifted/TAG program.
After their children left home, she completed an administrative assistant course and worked in that role at Community Vision Inc. and Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.
In the meantime, she did graduate work at Portland State University and achieved a teaching English to speakers of other languages certificate.
The Palshikars enjoy exercise and yoga, gardening, reading, hiking, camping, traveling and helping their community. Arlene was part of a Minority Women’s Group. Satish is learning accordion and is part of The Portland Accordion Club. He writes songs and poems in Marathi, his mother-tongue, and wants to publish them as small books.
They usually return to Walla Walla for the Meiners Family Picnic at Fort Walla Walla Park.
The couple has two grandsons and four granddaughters.
