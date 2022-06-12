Walla Wallans Ryan Rea and Bayley Sandy announce their engagement.
The couple plans to wed on June 25, 2022.
Ryan graduated in 2010 from DeSales Catholic High School and in 2014 from Washington State University. He is a farmer at H.T. Rea Farms. His parents are Dennis and Laura Rea of Milton-Freewater.
Bayley graduated in 2011 from Pioneer High School, in 2015 from the University of Oregon and will graduate in December 2022 from Willamette University College of Law.
She is a law clerk at the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office. She is the daughter of Gary and Mary Sandy of Woodland, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.