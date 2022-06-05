Joe and Mary Towner of Walla Walla will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with private family celebrations throughout the summer.
The platinum anniversary celebrants wedded on June 7, 1952, in Walla Walla at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A reception followed in the Georgian Room at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
They met while attending Washington State College in Pullman and are lifelong Cougar fans. Mary’s maiden name is Munns.
Joe was in the insurance business until retirement. Mary taught school for many years in the Walla Walla School District.
They raised their four children here: Mary Jane Glaser of Maple Valley, Washington; Rebecca Bolin in Edmonds, Washington; Joe Towner of Walla Walla; and Tim Towner of Seattle. They also have seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
