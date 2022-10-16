Walla Wallans Jess and Sandi Roddick are headed to Kona, Hawaii, to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary.
The childhood sweethearts at ages 15 and 13, respectively, wed on Oct. 21, 1967, at First United Methodist Church in San Bernardino, California. Sandi’s maiden name is Hughes.
Jess volunteered for the draft in 1965 and served two years in the U.S. Army. He worked 20 years for General Telephone Company in San Bernardino and in East Wenatchee, until his layoff when telephone companies were deregulated.
Settling in Federal Way, Washington, in 1985, Jess was hired by the Washington State Department of Transportation in Seattle. After 22 years as a traffic signal technician he retired in 2006.
Sandi worked two years for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department in East Wenatchee. In Federal Way she continued a career for 18 years with Travelers Surety Company as a senior administrative assistant.
The Roddicks built their home in Walla Walla and moved in a week after Sandi’s retirement in June 2009. Since then, they enjoy traveling and entertaining family and friends.
They feel blessed living in Walla Walla and love the community greatly.
Jess enjoys making beer and Sandi enjoys amateur photography. They recently purchased a Polaris side-by-side utility vehicle to explore back roads.
They have a son, Ron Roddick of Federal Way; and a daughter and grandson, Rori Roddick and Christopher, of Walla Walla.
