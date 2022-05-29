Former Walla Wallans Camryn Holbrook and Sam Sievertsen, now of Seattle, announce their engagement.
They plan a July 2, 2022, wedding in Milton-Freewater.
Camryn’s parents are Don and Tina Holbrook of Walla Walla. She graduated in 2018 from Walla Walla High School and will graduate in June 2022 from the Department of Education at University of Washington-Bothell. Camryn is student teaching at Westhill Elementary in Bothell.
Sam, the son of Julie Fox and Craig Sievertsen — both of Walla Walla, also graduated in 2018 from Wa-Hi and graduates in June 2022 from the Department of Psychology at University of Washington. Sam is a registered behavior technician at Maxim Healthcare Group in Seattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.