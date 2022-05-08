Gill and Marsha Middleton of Walla Walla will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2022.
A small family gathering is planned to celebrate. Cards to mark the occasion may be sent to 1302 Rancho Villa Drive, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The couple wed on June 3, 1972, in Bickleton, Washington. Marsha’s maiden name is Savage. Before retirement, Gill was employed 19 years at Sears and six years at Whitman College. Marsha was a teacher for 30 years at Mustard Seed Preschool.
The couple has two sons, Jeff Middleton of Portland and Jody Middleton of Walla Walla, and four grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.