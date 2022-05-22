Former Walla Wallan Tony Sutlick and Jamie Gable, both of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, announce their engagement.
They plan a July 23, 2022, wedding in Coeur d’Alene.
Tony graduated in 2007 from DeSales Catholic School and earned a bachelor’s of wildlife resources in 2011 from the University of Idaho. He is a high tech industry job recruiter for Jivaro Professional Headhunters. His parents are Al and Cheryl Sutlick of Walla Walla.
Jamie graduated in 2010 from Mead High School in Spokane and in 2014 from Gonzaga University with a civil engineering degree. They also earned a doctorate of physical therapy in 2022 from Eastern Washington University. She is a physical therapist at St. Luke’s Outpatient Rehabilitation in Spokane. Her parents are Mark and Michelle Gable of Spokane.
