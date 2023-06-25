Walla Wallans can expect a day of family fun on Tuesday, July 4, at this year’s Fourth of July in the Park celebration at Pioneer Park.
The annual event, organized by the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since the 1970s, is sponsored by several community organizations, including the city of Walla Walla and Columbia REA.
The full day of festivities begins at 10 a.m. with the presentation of the flag by the American veterans organization along with the national anthem performed by the Blueprint Quartet.
Also at 10 a.m. will be a live reading of the Declaration of Independence at Columbia County Courthouse, 341 E. Main St. in Dayton.
Back at Pioneer Park, spectators can enjoy a gymnastics routine from the Skybound Tumblers from 10:15 to 11:10 a.m., followed by Middle Eastern dancing from Troupe Azure.
Steppin’ Country, a local dance club, plans to dazzle the crowd with its country and western moves from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Music will start back up at noon, with the beloved Walla Walla Valley Bands playing classic marches and patriotic songs, a salute to the armed services and veterans, and "The Stars and Stripes Forever."
Local blues group Gary Winston & The Real Deal will follow at 1:30 p.m. with blues and funk musician Diego Romero joining the performance.
Closing out the night will be the Coyote Kings, a funk, blues and rock band, featuring vocalist Tiph Dames. The final musical performance is set to wrap up at 5 p.m.
A fireworks display hosted by the city will follow Fourth of July in the Park that night at Walla Walla Community College.
Throughout the day, vendors will offer food, arts and crafts, informational booths and more. Currently, 65 vendors have registered for the event.
