Dick and Beth Byerley

Dick and Beth Holmes Byerley’s family and longtime friends gathered on Aug. 5 at Waterbrook Winery to celebrate the couple’s the 75th wedding anniversary.
Daughter Janet Byerley and partner Jack Largent of Walla Walla, and sons and daughters-in-law Stuart and Sheryl Byerley of Lowden and Scott and Linda Byerley of Walla Walla hosted the family event.
In spring 1947, while Beth was a Whitman College sophomore, she and Dick met when their families were picnicking at a park on opposite sides of the Walla Walla River, Beth said.
“His uncle had been my mechanical drawing teacher and was one of my favorite teachers,” she said. She was introduced to Dick when she went over to greet her teacher.
“We went for a walk up a nearby hill, then he came to see me at Whitman. He was at McLoughlin High School on the GI bill to get his diploma,” she said.
Dick continued at Eastern Oregon College in La Grande. After her first semester junior year at Whitman, Beth headed to Kinman Business College in Spokane.
They wed Aug. 15, 1948, in Milton-Freewater, moved to Spokane so she could finish her secretarial program and he worked at Grebar Electric.
They live in Touchet and farmed in the Touchet-Lowden area west of Walla Walla.
Dick’s farming career started with custom harvesting grain and sugar beets. Those opportunities enabled him to go into growing alfalfa seed, a highly specialized crop.
In January 1964, the couple started Byerley Farm, Inc., which son Scott continues to run today.
Over the years, Dick and Beth expanded their farming operations to other land in the Walla Walla Valley, which are currently farmed by sons Stuart and Russell.
Dick and Beth are early supporters of the Walla Walla wine industry.
When daughter Janet started Waterbrook Winery, the production facility and tasting room were built on the Byerley Farm, Inc. farm in Lowden. The winery has remained near and dear to their hearts, Janet said.
Beth and Dick traveled in many countries, hiked and bicycled in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa and climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro.
They have been avid sailors, including sailing the Inside Passage from Canada to Alaska and to Tahiti in the South Pacific.
They maintain a home in Sun Valley, Idaho, where they enjoy skiing every winter. Summer months are split between Sun Valley activities and helping out on the Touchet, Lowden and Walla Walla farms.
They enjoy hosting and entertaining many visitors.
In addition to their children, the Byerleys have nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
