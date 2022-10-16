College Place City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello received the Washington City/County Management Association annual Excellence Award — Manager or Administrator —Population under 10,000.
“In hiring Mike, the city not only got a city administrator, we got a visionary with incredible energy and determination to make our city regionally relevant,” said College Place Mayor Norma Hernandez, who nominated Rizzitiello.
A seven-year College Place resident, Rizzitiello “has been an incredible contributor to the entire Walla Walla region, not only as the city administrator of College Place, but as an active champion of issues such as affordable housing, opening the first public library in College Place, Valley-wide broadband infrastructure, outdoor recreation, community beautification, parks, Camp Fire programs, emergency management and economic development,” Hernandez said in a release.
Before his involvement that city struggled with its identity, an “extremely antiquated and inadequate city infrastructure, unacceptable environmental standards, a stagnant commercial district and dangerously understaffed police and fire departments,” Hernandez said.
“In tackling each of these issues, Mike has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for everyone who calls the Walla Walla Valley home.”
Founded in 1959, the nonprofit WCMA serves city and county leadership staff through education, training, expertise and legislative and professional support. It is an affiliate of the International City/County Management Association.
