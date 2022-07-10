Cecilia Chantel, formerly of Walla Walla, and Nathan Ward, both of St. Augustine, Florida, announce their engagement.
The couple plans an Oct. 16, 2022, wedding at St. Silouan’s Orthodox Church in Walla Walla.
The bride-elect graduated in 2018 from Walla Walla High School and Walla Walla Community College, where she earned an associate of arts degree.
In 2020, she earned her bachelor’s in nursing from Seattle University. She is manager of St. Justin the Martyr Orthodox Church. Her parents are Lindsay Chantel of Walla Walla and Justin Chantel of Kennewick.
The groom-elect graduated in 2017 from St. Joseph Academy in St. Augustine. He earned a bachelor’s in economics with a minor in finance in 2020 from Flagler College in St. Augustine.
He is a sales representative with Ward Equipment, a family business in Greensburg, Indiana, which sells such implements as skid steers, rubber tracks, attachments, tractors, excavators, telehandlers and backhoes. His parents are Amy and Travis Ward of Greensburg, Indiana.
