Spring 2022 graduation from Eastern Oregon University in La Grande included 10 students from the Union-Bulletin circulation area. EOU awarded 717 degrees altogether.
Local students earning degrees are:
Adams: April Martinez, BS in business administration
Athena: Lawson Ray Denny III, BS in computer science; Nicole McLouth, master of business administration; Sarah Runna Williams, post bachelor’s accounting certificate.
Milton Freewater: Brianna E Hernandez, BS in multidisciplinary studies/elementary education; Giselle Edith Lopez De Loera, BS in computer science; Samantha Lee Penland, BS in computer science; Noah Haugen Pratton, bachelor of music; Amanda Jo Stewart, master of arts in teaching, secondary education.
Walla Walla: Tyler Koch, BS in business administration.
— Annie Charnley Eveland
