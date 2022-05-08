Scouts BSA youth members converged at Horn Rapids Park in Benton County April 29-30 to practice and demonstrate learned scouting skills in many areas found in the Scout handbook.
For a day and a half, scout patrols fine-tuned their outdoor skills during a program that included contests, demonstrations, campfire activities, games and field events, according to a release on April 28.
Patrols of six to eight scouts earned points in the competition during various inspections including camp, lunch, Scout spirit and service.
This year is the centennial celebration for Blue Mountain Council, which covers a geographic area including eight counties in Northeast Oregon and four counties Southeast Washington. The council serves hundreds of young men and women using a variety of character development programs focused on leadership, self-sufficiency and service.
The BSA Blue Mountain Council office is at 8478 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, WA 99336. Online see bmcbsa.org or call Scout Executive Brett Bybee at 509-212-1569 for more details.
