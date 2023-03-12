Some people want to drive the old jalopy of retirement in granny gear.
They’re content with puttering.
Who can blame them? After 40 years rocketing down the work superhighway, running on the fuel of deadlines and obligations, they’re more than ready to shift down and get some peace of mind.
They want to take a deep breath. Relax the neck and shoulders. Catch up on sleep.
After a few months of retirement, though, the motor again begins to run on all cylinders. You rev an engine with power not seen since pre-school days, before the salt in the gas tank of book reports and final exams, staff meetings and annual reviews caused you to misfire.
When you get that renewed energy, it’s time to start chasing dreams.
Even when you’re 60 or better, opportunity knocks. Rings the doorbell. Bursts in and slaps you alongside the noggin.
Laura Ingalls Wilder was in her 60s when she wrote the “Little House in the Big Woods” book that kicked off her writing career. Grandma Moses was in her 60s before she picked up a paintbrush, and she later had paintings displayed in the Museum of Modern Art.
Peter Mark Roget was in his 70s before he published “Roget’s Thesaurus” and we learned a turtle can be not only slow but ponderous, unhurried, deliberate, steady, moderate and measured.
Joseph A. Campbell developed his first condensed soup, tomato, at age 78.
John Fenn was in his mid-80s before winning the Nobel Prize for chemistry. Fauja Singh ran his first marathon at age 89.
Henry Bernstein wasn’t a success as a writer until he published his memoir, “The Invisible Wall,” at age 96.
Most of us are content with less lofty ambitions. That’s fine. Being a good neighbor, picking up trash, volunteering at the soup kitchen — all are ways to improve the neighborhood, and with it your town, state, country and world.
When you retire, you don’t have to wave the white flag and sit around waiting to die. People are living longer. Through the miracle of health care and good genes, it might be a long wait.
Why not consider doing what you always wanted to do? Or spending a few months finding your muse.
You don’t have to write the great American novel like Wilder, or paint pictures like Grandma Moses. It’s enough to just write or paint.
You don’t have to run a marathon like Singh. It’s enough to just walk or, if your knees allow, run.
Even if you’re 60 or better, it’s not too late to have the right idea at the right time.
It’s not too late to be passionate about a goal.
To seek new adventures.
To learn new things.
Here’s to being a late bloomer.
